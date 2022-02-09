New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $204-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.06 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.720 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised New Relic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.56.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $332,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

