Newfoundland Capital Management Purchases Shares of 808,676 Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 808,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Enel Chile accounts for 0.3% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 773,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4,124,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 577,381 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 561,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

