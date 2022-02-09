NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 6.9% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 23,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,260,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.04.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
