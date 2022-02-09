NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 6.9% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 23,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,260,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

