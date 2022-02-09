NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$3.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 274,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512,492. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

