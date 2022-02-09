Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.99. Nexters shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexters in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexters in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

