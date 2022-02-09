NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 10%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get NextNav alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that NextNav Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,728,000.

About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.