NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Trading Down 0.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 12,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

