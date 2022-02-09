NFC Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NFC Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. 28,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,890. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.