NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. NFT has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $41,791.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

