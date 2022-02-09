Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.08 ($6.99).

NOKIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.98) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.13) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.13) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.84).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.