Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 137,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13.

