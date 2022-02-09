NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.70

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €30.70 ($35.29) and last traded at €31.32 ($36.00), with a volume of 54298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €31.00 ($35.63).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.93) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.75 ($46.84).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.47. The stock has a market cap of $997.93 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.