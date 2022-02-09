Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth about $360,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.
