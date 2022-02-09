Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $766.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

