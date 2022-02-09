Nucleus Vision (NCASH) One Day Volume Tops $984,880.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00041901 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00106629 BTC.
About Nucleus Vision
According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “
Nucleus Vision Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
