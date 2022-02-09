Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 2,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 137,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 7,277.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

