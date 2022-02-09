Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 2,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 137,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 7,277.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
