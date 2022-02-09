nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% yr/yr to ~$2.61-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 1,325,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $537,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

