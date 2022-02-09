NXM (NXM) Price Hits $106.37 on Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $106.37 or 0.00242251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $703.08 million and $65,184.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00106872 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,891,130 coins and its circulating supply is 6,609,557 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

