Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.

NYSE:OXY opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

