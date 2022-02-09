Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on March 4th

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ORIT opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £602.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.36.

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider James Cameron purchased 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.90 ($13,457.61).

