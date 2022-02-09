ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $22,379.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.06 or 0.07280958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.25 or 0.99849134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006377 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

