Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

ODC stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

