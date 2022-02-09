Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

OIS opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $371.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the second quarter worth $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 45.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

