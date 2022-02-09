OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,517,000 after acquiring an additional 986,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,597,000 after acquiring an additional 967,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

