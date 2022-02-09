OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUHY. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

