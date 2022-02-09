OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,199 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

