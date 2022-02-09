OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,921 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,661,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

NASDAQ CELC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Celcuity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.