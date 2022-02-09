OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 34,096 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,096 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMAY opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.