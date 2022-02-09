Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMC traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

