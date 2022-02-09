Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

ZWS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.