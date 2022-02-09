Oppenheimer Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

