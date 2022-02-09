Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $28.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.42 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.