Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $28.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.42 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.