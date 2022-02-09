OptionRoom Price Tops $0.0591 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $738,835.37 and approximately $81,100.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.41 or 0.07051115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,740.68 or 1.00416664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006330 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

