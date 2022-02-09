Ossiam Buys 370 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 441,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.