Ossiam Has $424,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Splunk were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

