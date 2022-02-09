Ossiam Invests $332,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ossiam purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 145.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

