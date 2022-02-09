Ossiam Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $413.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

