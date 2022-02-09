Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 1,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,892 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 370,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

