Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
OMI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 654,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,360. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
