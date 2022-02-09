Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,656,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 654,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,360. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

