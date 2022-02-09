Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $125,109.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $26.77 million and $125,109.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,547.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.71 or 0.07283771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00313835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.47 or 0.00777751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015104 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00077023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00411329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00228624 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,059,303 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

