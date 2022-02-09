Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.