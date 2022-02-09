PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

PAGS stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

