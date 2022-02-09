PAID Network (PAID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $585,214.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $32.20 million and approximately $585,214.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.06 or 0.07280958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.25 or 0.99849134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006377 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

