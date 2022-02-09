Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.53 and a 200 day moving average of $311.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

