Par Capital Management Inc. Invests $312,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 29,130.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 427.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,160 shares of company stock valued at $35,001,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,503. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $125.37 and a one year high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

