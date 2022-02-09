Par Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. trivago accounts for approximately 1.3% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of trivago worth $52,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in trivago by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in trivago by 185.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago by 128.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 40,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup lowered their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG).

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.