Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,253.97. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,742.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.86. The company had a trading volume of 284,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,612. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$27.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.48%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

