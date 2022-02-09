Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKIUF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:PKIUF remained flat at $$27.29 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

