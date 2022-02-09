Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Paycom Software stock opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
