Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Paycom Software stock opened at $335.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

