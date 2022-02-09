PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

PYPL stock opened at $120.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average is $228.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 63,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,311 shares of company stock worth $2,282,503 and sold 38,359 shares worth $7,173,382. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.